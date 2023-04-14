The San Francisco Giants resolved a notable team dilemma on Friday, reaching an agreement on a five-year, $90 million extension deal with Logan Webb.

Webb, who signed a $4.6 million contract with the Giants in January to avoid arbitration, was slated to hit free agency after the 2025 season. Now, Webb is under contract with the Giants for the next five seasons, and he will earn at least $20 million in each of the final three years of his deal.

After Webb came to terms on the five-year extension deal with the team, the right-hander took some time to send a message to Giants fans.

“What’s up Giants fans, excited to be in front of you guys for the next six years,” Webb said. “Gonna be a blast, can’t wait. See you guys soon.”

Webb, who was born and raised in Rocklin, California, is also much pleased that he will continue to call Northern California home.

“It was just important for me to be able to say I can wear a Giants uniform for a long time,” Webb said. “It’s important for not only myself but my family and especially my community back home. I know they’re very excited. There’s a lot of diehard Giants fans in Rocklin, California.

“This is where I want to be. It’s an honor.”

Webb has emerged as the ace of San Francisco’s starting rotation. He orchestrated quite a season in the 2022 campaign, as he logged career highs in ERA (2.90) and innings pitched (192.1). The Giants hurler wound up finishing in 11th place in the voting for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award.

Webb is scheduled to next start for the Giants in their road series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.