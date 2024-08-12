Coming out of LSU, when the New York Giants drafted Malik Nabers, there was one comparison that everyone would make: Odell Beckham Jr. Like Beckham Jr., Nabers is an electric, playmaking wideout with a muscular frame and long arms. Moreover, like Beckham, Nabers is expected to help revive the passing game of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, just like Beckham was selected to help Eli Manning.

But what truly makes this New York connection between Nabers and Beckham is that it goes way back. Recently, he sat down with FanDuel’s Kay Adams, and Nabers shared a fascinating story about his childhood, where he once reached out to Beckham when he was just 11 or 12 years old.

“When I was like 12 or 11 years old, I sent him a text message,” said Nabers. “I was like, ‘My hands are too big to fit gloves.' They would only put so many gloves in the academy, but I couldn’t fit them because my hands were too big. So I reached out to him because I heard he had big hands. I was like, ‘Bro, I need some gloves.'”

Nabers later clarified that he had sent Beckham the message on Instagram, but Beckham never responded. That all changed when New York drafted Nabers. After Nabers landed with the Giants, Beckham finally responded, saying, “It looks like you don’t need those gloves anymore.”

Can Malik Nabers live up to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Giants legacy?

Although their connection is unique, it is still pure happenstance that Nabers and Beckham Jr. were both stars at LSU and were drafted by the Giants. During his final season at LSU, Beckham hauled 59 receptions for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns. In his time with the Giants, Beckham had 5,476 receiving yards, 290 receptions, and 44 touchdowns. While injuries and drama marred Beckham's time in New York, Nabers could be just as dynamic in the Big Apple.

Nabers is returning from a sensational season with LSU, where he recorded more than 1000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season. He had 1,569 receiving years and 89 receptions, which were second and eleventh in the country. Nabers also tied for third in receiving touchdowns at the end of the 2023 season at 14 with fellow rookies Marvin Harrison Jr. and Troy Franklin. For a 21-year-old, these are exceptional numbers that excited the Giants by adding him to the roster.

Nabers gives the Giants the type of receiver who, like Beckham, can create a big play from anywhere on the field. He can slant for a touchdown or use his speed to win deep down the field. While much of his NFL production will hinge on New York's coaching and quarterback play, Nabers has the potential to be the next big-time receiver for the Giants.