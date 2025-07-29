New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers appeared to have suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's training camp session, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“Malik Nabers banged up on a run play. On the ground for a few seconds. Grabbed at his shoulder as he walked off. Something to monitor,” Raanan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a follow-up update, Raanan noted that Nabers “went into the field house with the Giants head trainer,” while Ronnie Barnes later came outside to give New York head coach Brian Daboll a word about the wide receiver's status.

Raanan also added that Nabers, who is already dealing with a toe issue, did not come back to the field and that his day appears to be over.

Nabers was a glaring bright spot for the Giants in their otherwise forgettable 2024 campaign, the wideout's rookie season. That year, Nabers led New York with 1,204 receiving yards to go along with seven touchdowns on 109 receptions and 170 targets through 15 games.

Despite subpar quarterback play and a lack of experience at the pro level, the former LSU Tigers star wide receiver managed to turn heads and put together a solid season while earning a Pro Bowl nod. He set a high standard for himself in 2024, but his immense potential simply suggests that he's barely scratched the surface of what he can do downfield in the NFL.

This time around, Nabers can expect better play under center, with the Giants bringing over a pair of veteran quarterbacks in former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and veteran hurler Jameis Winston. New York also took a quarterback at the 2025 NFL draft, taking former Ole Miss Rebels star signal-caller Jaxson Dart in the first round.

Hopefully for the Giants, Nabers did not suffer an injury that will need him to be sidelined for a prolonged time. New York will have several weeks to prepare for their first game in the 2025 NFL season, with a game against the Washington Commanders on the road at Northwest Stadium in Landover scheduled for the Giants in Week 1 of the upcoming campaign on Sep. 8.