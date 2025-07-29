With the New York Giants adding Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart to the quarterback room, star wide receiver Malik Nabers had a role in those decisions happening. As the Giants already announced Wilson as the starting quarterback, Nabers speaks on the relationship he has with the quarterback room and how he was involved.

Nabers was speaking with Kay Adams and was asked about how he would describe the relationship between himself and Wilson, as he used “dynamic” and even called it a “true quarterback and receiver relationship.”

“I would probably say dynamic too, but I'll probably say like a true quarterback and receiver relationship, I try to get to know him off the field as much as I can. I know he'd be busy. He got a lot going on, you know, he's a celebrity, but I try to get as much information out of him as possible. He's been very helpful in my journey so far. So with the leadership that he's added to the quarterback room, the offense, the receivers, sky's the limit for us, and I'm hoping we reach that.”

Giants' Malik Nabers on scouting Jaxson Dart

*New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws the ball.
© Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Giants' rookie in Dart taking steps in training camp, the Ole Miss product was taken with the 25th overall pick in the last NFL Draft, with the team trading up to get him. While the front office made that decision, Nabers would say that he had a plan along with head coach Brian Daboll as he looked into players in the draft and free agency.

“I mean, in the offseason, me and Coach Dabs [Daboll] talked about free agent quarterbacks,” Nabers said. “We talked about drafting quarterbacks. And this was the plan that we had laid out…We did our research. I'm glad that we [were] able to get everybody that we needed to get here.”

“So, I'm very happy,” Nabers continued. “I'm very pumped, he was one of the main guys that I wanted to play with. When I was looking at his tape, learning what kind of character he is. So I'm just grateful that we got him in the building.”

Nabers is looking to further improve after excelling in his rookie season, where he had 1,204 yards to go along with seven touchdowns on 109 catches. New York as a whole looks to bounce back after last season, where they had a 3-14 record as the team opens up the new year against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 7.

