As the New York Giants enter their second week of training camp ahead of the 2025 NFL season, quarterback Russell Wilson addressed recent comments made by sportscaster Kay Adams, who suggested he resembled his younger self from the 2014 season.

During an appearance Monday on the Up & Adams show, Adams remarked, “You look like 2014 Russell Wilson, what gives?”

Wilson responded by highlighting his offseason preparation and the supportive environment in New York.

“Yeah, I just feel great. I’ve been working my butt off everyday,” Wilson said. “These teammates, the guys that we have – the culture here, I think coach [Brian] Daboll has done a tremendous job. I mean he’s a guy who’s won Coach of the Year three years ago so we have great belief in him and who he is. I think [Mike] Kafka is doing a great job of leading us and it’s our quarterback room… my quarterback coach Shea Tierny, I’ve known since I was 18 years old. It’s been a blessing – I’m working my butt off, we’re working together and it’s just been a lot of fun.”

Glimpses of 2014 Russ in 2025? Russell Wilson says he’s “a little lower” than 215 pounds — and is ready to roll into this season🔥@heykayadams | @DangeRussWilson | @Giants pic.twitter.com/jxeRzmU2x9 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 28, 2025

Adams followed up by asking Wilson about his physical transformation and how much weight he had dropped.

“I’m definitely lean. I feel great – I’m fast, I feel strong, and I feel I’m in my fighting weight,” Wilson said.

When Adams guessed “215ish?” Wilson responded, “A little lower… I feel good.”

Russell Wilson aims to recapture 2014 form in 2025 NFL season with Giants

Wilson, 36, enters his 14th NFL season and his first with the Giants after spending the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, he recorded 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions, a 63.7% completion rate, and a 95.6 passer rating over 11 games. He also added 155 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and two lost fumbles.

In the Steelers’ Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson posted 270 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes for a 121.3 passer rating.

The Giants are looking for a fresh start in 2025 after finishing the 2024 season with a league-worst 3–14 record. Wilson’s arrival marks a significant shift for the franchise, as they hope the former Super Bowl champion can provide stability and leadership under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the Year, began his career in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks and led them to a Super Bowl title in 2013. The 2014 version of Wilson referenced by Adams included 3,475 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 849 rushing yards — one of the most dynamic seasons of his career.

Now in New York, Wilson aims to bring that same explosiveness and efficiency to a franchise seeking a turnaround.