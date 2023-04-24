The New York Giants have signed former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million in maximum value, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A’Shawn Robinson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions, before joining the Rams for the 2020 season, and playing with the team in the 2021 Super Bowl-winning season. Last season was a disappointment for the Rams, and Robinson missed seven games.

Regardless, the signing should bolster the Giants’ run defense. The Giants also signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches this offseason to bolster the run defense. Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches join a defensive line that features players like Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Giants struggled against the run all of last year, especially in the blowout playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The additions of Robinson and Nunez-Roches should help that out. Dexter Lawrence is a strong run defender who was heavily depended on to stop the run. The hope is that Leonard Williams has a healthy season in 2023, as well as Azeez Ojulari. The Giants also hope that Kayvon Thibodeaux matures in his second year after showing flashes in his rookie season.

With the NFL Draft approaching, it will be intriguing to see what the Giants target. There has been much speculation about the team targeting either a wide receiver or a cornerback. However, it is still a long-term build for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Even with the signing of Robinson, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the team could add a piece on the defensive line early in the NFL Draft.