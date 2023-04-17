Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Giants are starting voluntary team workouts as they look to improve in the 2023 season. Two notable players will be absent: running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Both stars are in need of new contracts and are skipping the workouts at this time. Head coach Brian Daboll is well aware of that but isn’t looking to make any details public.

After shelling out a ton of money for a contract extension for Daniel Jones, the Giants have to figure out how to pay Barkley and Lawrence. The former bounced back from injuries to prove he is still a star and the latter enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. Daboll said that he has been in contact with his two stars, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

“Giants head coach Brian Daboll says he has spoken to both Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence but will keep those conversations private. He indicates he did address their absence with the team but won’t divulge specifics. Sticking to the script,” writes Leonard.”

In regards to Barkley, who received the franchise tag but opted not to sign it, Daboll pointed to how early it is in the offseason. As evidenced by the decision to offer him the one-year deal, the team is looking to avoid a long-term deal. The Giants coach knows that there is plenty of time for the team and its Pro Bowl running back to work things out, though.

“It’s April 17. I’m gonna keep all those conversations private. That’s the way I’ll always do it,” Daboll said, via the New York Daily News. “Excited about the guys who are here. Much respect for Saquon and those things at some time will find itself working out.”

Barkley and Lawrence will be tough to replace should the Giants fail to agree to terms with them this offseason.

Although the 2023 NFL Draft offers plenty of talented running backs, it would be a risk to bet that one of them can be as good as Barkley. Lawrence is simply one of the very best players at a premium position.