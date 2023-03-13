Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The most contentious parts of the New York Giants’ offseason are behind them. They reached an agreement with Daniel Jones and placed the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, keeping two of the team’s most notable guys on the roster. Another starter, punter Jamie Gillan — also known as the Scottish Hammer — is also staying with the Giants after agreeing to a new deal.

Gillan is staying in New York after agreeing to a contract worth $4 million over two years, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That average annual value places 12th among punters in the NFL.

“Another big extension for the Giants: They’ve agreed to terms with punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year, $4 million deal that’s worth up to $5M with incentives, per source. The Scottish Hammer stays in the Big Apple,” writes Pelissero.

Gillan joined the Giants last offseason after three years with the Cleveland Browns. He showcased a powerful leg but wasn’t always reliable. The 25-year-old averaged 46.8 yards per punt, the most of his career and an average that ranked in the top 20 of the NFL last season, and put the ball inside his opponent’s 20-yard line 35.1 percent of the time.

While the Giants hope to improve so much that they don’t need to rely on Gillan as much, retaining a serviceable special teams player at a fair price is a no-brainer. Jones and Barkley will look to improve while Joe Schoen adds more talent around the offense to make it a more dependable unit.