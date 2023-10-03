The New York Giants are reportedly signing offensive lineman Justin Pugh to their practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Giants just dropped to 1-3 on the season after a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, in which the offensive line gave up 11 sacks on Daniel Jones.

The offensive line has struggled for the Giants this season, and Daniel Jones has been under pressure a ton. The guard play from players like Ben Bredeson, Mark Glowinski, Marcus McKethan and Josh Ezeudu has not been good enough. Justin Pugh could slot into one of those spots. He could also slot in at tackle, and Evan Neal is struggling mightily on the right side. Pugh played as a tackle before too, as he was drafted to play the position for the Giants.

The Giants selected Pugh in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he came in to be a pass protector for Eli Manning at the time. Now, he will be doing the same for Eli Manning. He spent five years with the team before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

Pugh stayed with the Cardinals for five seasons, and has been a free agent until signing with the Giants practice squad.

Given the play of the Giants' offensive line, it would be a surprise if Pugh does not get elevated to play in games once he is in good condition to do so. It will be interesting to see if the Giants' offensive line improves at all throughout the season. Daniel Jones and the Giants need it.