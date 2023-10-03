The New York Giants got crushed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, 24-3. The defense didn’t look great, the offense looked horrific, and the offensive line gave up 11 sacks on Daniel Jones. It was one of the worst performances in the NFL this season and maybe one of the worst in recent memory. The G Men are now 1-3, and head coach Brian Daboll and his staff need to make some changes fast to turn their season around. Here are three changes the Giants must make to turn their 2023 season around after the Week 4 disaster vs the Seahawks.

3. Get players healthy

This isn’t so much a change that Brian Daboll and his coaching staff can wave a wand and make, but when the inactive players list changes, the team will be significantly better.

The big losses right now are left tackle Andrew Thomas sitting out with a hamstring injury and running back Saquon Barkley missing time with an ankle sprain. Plus, early in the Giants’ Week 4 matchup with the Seahawks, the team’s terrific rookie center, John Michael Schmitz, went out with a shoulder injury, and then his replacement, Shane Lemieux, went down with an abductor strain. Tight end Daniel Bellinger picked up a knee injury as well.

There is no excuse for an offensive line — even a massively banged-up one — to give up 11 sacks in a single game. However, the line is Swiss cheese right now, and until the Giants get their starters back healthy, it’s going to stay that way.

As for Barkley, he is the engine that makes the offense go. Without him in the mix, the defense respects no one on the unit and can tee off on Daniel Jones without even thinking about it.

This is another case where, without Barkley, the Giants’ offense just doesn’t have the personnel to compete, so Daboll can make all the changes in the world, but without Barkley and an offensive line, none of it will make a big enough difference to get New York back in the playoff picture.

2. Use Jalin Hyatt more

Big Blue needs to get healthy, first and foremost, but while they wait for that to happen — and even after it happens — there are some other changes the team can make to get better this season, especially on offense.

One change to implement has to do with the role of rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The former Tennessee Volunteer is electric, and he showed that in the team’s Week 2 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals, where he has two catches for 89 yards, including a 58-yard chunk play.

The problem is Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones aren’t getting the ball to him enough. In the Week 1 blowout against the Cowboys, Hyatt played 25 snaps and had one target and no catches. Then came Week 2 against the Cardinals, but in Week 3, Hyatt only played 16 snaps vs the San Francisco 49ers and had no targets.

In the Giants Week 4 matchup with the Seahawks, Hyatt was on the field a lot more, playing 60% (45) of the team’s offensive plays. He only had two targets, though, and while he caught both of them, he only gained 10 yards.

Maybe you can throw out this last game because of the immense pressure Jones was under. That said, maybe a few quick-hitting slants or bubble screens to Hyatt would have slowed down some of the pressure a bit and allowed for longer routes.

When Barkley comes back, getting Hyatt involved more could take the team to the next level. Once a team has to respect a WR, an RB, and tight end Darren Waller, then the Giants’ offense might really have something.

1. Get the ball out of Daniel Jones’ hand faster

With no offensive line, no running game, and a tough pass rush, the only thing an offensive play-caller can do to protect his QB is call plays that gets the ball out of the passer’s hand quickly.

Without knowing the play calls from the Monday night Giants game in Week 4 vs the Seahawks, it’s impossible to know whether Daboll wasn’t calling quick-hitting plays or Jones was timid and gun-shy, and he just wasn’t pulling the trigger. As we saw in the head coach’s tablet-flipping sideline antics, it was probably at least a little of both.

Last season, the Giants succeeded because Daboll was able to scheme up Jones to become successful. The QB had the most amount of plays in the NFL last season that were tricks like screens, roll-outs, bootlegs, RPOs, play-action, and other nifty moves to keep the defense guessing.

Without a strong line and Saquon Barkley to keep the defense honest, these cute games aren’t working right now. Jones needs to hit a three- or five-step drop, make one read, and let the ball go to one of his pass-catchers.

Whether Brian Daboll isn’t calling those types of plays or Jones isn’t capable of executing them is unclear. What is clear, though, is that if that doesn’t start happening soon, the Giants are in big trouble.