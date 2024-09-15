The New York Giants may have a big problem on their hands early in their Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Kicker Graham Gano went out with an injury after the opening kickoff and is unlikely ton return. The team does not have a true backup on the active roster today.

“#Giants K Graham Gano (hamstring) is doubtful to return today vs. the Commanders. He came into the game with a groing injury and then was trying to chase down Austin Ekeler on the opening kickoff, leading to this hamstring injury,” The 33rd Team's NFL insider Ari Meirov reported just after 1 pm ET on Sunday. “The Giants don't have a backup kicker today.”

Giants punter Jamie Gillan handled the extra point and missed. He is 1-of-2 on career field goal attempts and no 0-of-1 on point after touchdowns. The punter will also handle the kickoffs moving forward. Gillan is from Scotland and grew up playing rugby, so he does have some outside experience trying to kick a ball through goalposts, although doing so in rugby is much more like a punt than a placekick in American football.

Gano was 2-of-2 on field goals this season, scoring the Giants' only six points in Week 1 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Last season he was 11-of-17 on field goals and 8-of-8 on extra points. the veteran kicker was injured in Week 8 last year and went on injured reserve for the second half of the 2023 campaign.

The Giants kicker is 37 and playing in his 15th NFL season. He's now played five years for the Giants, seven for the Commanders, and three for the Carolina Panthers. If this Graham Gano injury is severe, the team may have to sign a new kicker or they could elevate kicker Jude McAtamney from the practice squad.

McAtamney is another international player, hailing from Northern Ireland. He grew up playing Gaelic football.