Tyrod Taylor is getting closer to a return to action after the latest move by the Giants on the veteran quarterback.

The New York Giants move a step closer to having quarterback Tyrod Taylor back on the field, with the veteran getting designated for return from the injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. In other words, New York has up to 21 days to activate Taylor.

Sources: #Giants QB Tyrod Taylor is being designated for return off Injured Reserve, and his practice window is being opened this week. Taylor (ribs) is now added to NYG’s QB mix as they come off their bye.

Giants' Tyrod Taylor getting closer to a return

This is a welcome development for the Giants, who have improved their outlook as of late. New York, which has won its last two games, has started undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito in each of the club's last three games. Over that stretch, the Giants defeated the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 11, 31-19, and took down the New England Patriots, 10-7, at home in Week 12.

The Week 13 bye must have also helped the Taylor and the Giants rest up their bodies, as they look to get ready for a Week 14 showdown against the red-hot Green Bay Packers.

Taylor suffered the rib injury in the second quarter of the Giants' Week 8 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets — just a week before the team lost Daniel Jones for the rest of the 2023 campaign because of a knee injury.

Although the Giants have built some momentum with DeVito under center, the team's ceiling is arguably higher with Taylor than with the rookie. In six appearances so far in the 2023 NFL regular season, Taylor has passed for 579 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions to go with 98 rushing yards on 22 carries.