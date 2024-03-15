Head coach Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are currently in the midst of what has been a bit of a bizarre free agency period for the franchise. The most notable move of the offseason so far for New York was not an acquisition but rather the loss of star running back Saquon Barkley, who not only left Daboll's squad but also poured some salt in the wound by taking his talents to the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Still, that epic loss isn't stopping New York from looking to add some reinforcements on offense, and ironically enough, they recently turned to the Eagles' locker room to find some help at the tight end position, as on Thursday, the team officially announced that they had agreed to terms with former Philadelphia tight end Jack Stoll, per Dan Salamone of Giants.com.
Jack Stoll played his college football for Nebraska and signed with the Eagles after going undrafted by 2021, eventually working his way as a member of the rotation.
In any case, the bigger question for New York as it pertains to this signing is who exactly will be delivering the football in Stoll's direction. In theory, the Giants will be reinserting Daniel Jones, who was lost for most of the 2023 season due to an ACL injury, back as the starting quarterback, but the team's recent signing of quarterback Drew Lock cast a bit of doubt over what Daboll and his staff will ultimately elect to do.
In any case, up next for the Giants is the NFL Draft in April.