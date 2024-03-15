Recently, the New York Giants raised eyebrows across the NFL landscape when it was revealed that they would be signing free agent quarterback Drew Lock, who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks last year. The move was questioned by some, as the Giants figure to push Daniel Jones back out into his starting role once he fully recovers from his ACL injury, and Lock of course plays the same position and his around the same age.
Now, more fuel is being added to that fire with a new revelation that the Giants actually evidently pitched Lock on the idea of starting.
“Seahawks GM John Schneider said on Seattle radio show @WymanAndBob that he wanted to keep Drew Lock, but the Giants “basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter.” Schneider said that Lock views this situation with the Giants as possibly being similar to Baker Mayfield in Tampa last year,” reported NFL insider Dan Duggan of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
“Really happy for Drew…,” said Schneider. “They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter, and he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield’s opportunity last year and felt like this could be something similar.”
At a glance, this report would seem to indicate that there is something of a quarterback controversy brewing in New York. Of course, Baker Mayfield, as the report mentioned, enjoyed somewhat of a career resurgence last year as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was recently rewarded with a long-term contract as a result.
If the Giants have similar plans with Drew Lock, it would seem that Daniel Jones might be the odd man out in that scenario.