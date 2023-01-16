For the first time in over a decade, the New York Giants have won a playoff game, thanks in large part to the spectacular performance of running back Saquon Barkley in Sunday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round upset win on the road over the Minnesota Vikings. And guess who’s having so much fun seeing Barkley and the Giants take down the Vikings? Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, of course!

Back to Philllly huh!!! Ok @saquon I KNOW U BEEN WAITIN!

Odell Beckham Jr. knows what it feels like to go deep in the NFL playoffs and win it all, having been part of the Los Angeles Rams team that won the Super Bowl last season. But with the Rams already eliminated from NFL title contention, Beckham surely would love to see the Giants, his former team, take the path he took with the Rams.

Barkley rushed for only 53 yards, but had two touchdowns on nine carries for the Giants, whose last playoff win was way back in 2012 when they defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Barkley’s rushing touchdown with a little under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter broke a 24-24 tie with the Vikings and put the Giants ahead for good.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones also came through with a big performance, passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 24 of 35 pass completion. Jones also uncorked 78 rushing yards on 17 carries to lead all rushers in the Giants-Vikings contest.

The Giants will now prepare for their NFC Divisional Round showdown against NFC East rivals, Philadelphia Eagles.