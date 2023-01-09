By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

Week 18 is officially completed, and so is the 2022 NFL regular season. The New York Giants clinched a playoff spot and finished as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. This marked their return to the postseason for the first time since 2016. With the team set to face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, it is time for some Giants NFL Playoffs bold predictions.

To wrap up the regular season, the Giants lost 22-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. With the sixth seed already secured, head coach Brian Daboll rested some key players, including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. The team finished 9-7-1, its first winning record in six years.

The Giants started the season on a hot streak. They entered their bye week 6-2 and had their best start since 2008. While they did struggle in the second half of the season, New York still got a playoff spot.

While it will face a challenge Minnesota squad, New York has proven it can give big names some trouble. With that being said, here are some Giants NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 loss versus the Eagles.

3. Saquon Barkley leads the Giants’ offense

One player that the Giants really missed in recent seasons is Saquon Barkley. The running back appeared in just two games in 2020 and 13 in 2021 due to multiple injuries. This season, Barkley has played in all but one game, only sitting out in the regular season finale alongside other key starters.

Barkley had 295 carries for a total of 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished in the top 10 in all of those rushing categories. He also added 57 receptions on a 75 percent catch rate for 338 yards.

For his performances, Barkley earned his second Pro Bowl selection. Additionally, he is one of the frontrunners for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

While he will be making his playoff debut, the Giants will need to see Barkley in his best form without nerves. The team’s offense relies heavily on his contributions, so he should have many meaningful carries throughout the postseason. Expect him to be one of the main running backs across all Wild Card matchups, perhaps even leading players in rushing yards.

2. Daniel Jones has ups and downs against the Vikings

Prior to the 2022 season, New York declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract. The quarterback is now set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason. Based on how he played in the regular season, the Giants might end up regretting that decision.

In 16 games, Jones had career-highs with a 67.2 percent completion rate for 3,205 yards. He threw for 15 touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 708 yards for seven scores.

With him as a starter, the team went 9-6-1. Most importantly, the Giants returned to the playoffs for the first time since their years with Eli Manning. By achieving such feats, Jones might be looking for a bigger paycheck, which could end up being with another franchise.

In the Wild Card Round, Jones will have a tough first playoff challenge. The Vikings’ defense had 10 interceptions in the regular, good for the top 10 in the league.

Because of that, he should have some ups and downs in his playoff debut. He will probably have some good passes but also miss some open targets due to the pressure from Minnesota’s defense. This might even require him to use his legs more often. He could throw for multiple touchdowns but also have a pick or two on Sunday.

1. Giants give Vikings some trouble but eventually gets eliminated

While they had a 13-4 record, the Vikings’ season was almost very different. Eleven out of the team’s 13 wins were by just one possession, including two wins in overtime. On one way, it shows how Minnesota can close out games. However, it also reveals that opponents are able to score against the Vikings and keep it a close game.

Similar to the Vikings, the Giants also had many close games. Eight out of their nine wins were decided by at most a touchdown. Also, three of their losses were one-possession games as well. New York also had a 20-20 tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 13.

All things considered, the bold prediction is that New York will give Minnesota a hard time. Fans should expect a lot of back-and-forths and high-scoring performances by both teams.

Still, playing at the U.S. Bank Stadium should give the Vikings an advantage. They only lost once at home this season. They also defeated the Giants 27-24 in Week 16.

The previous playoff experience of Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook should play a role too. The early success of wide receiver Justin Jefferson will likely help the Vikings on Sunday. On the other hand, a big part of New York’s roster will be tasting the playoffs for the first time in their careers.

The bold prediction is that, as much as the Giants impress, they won’t be able to defeat the Vikings. This will give a sour end to their season but won’t erase the surprising year they had.