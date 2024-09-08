A one-sided New York Giants loss to the Minnesota Vikings is a cold reminder of where this franchise left off last season. Gaining only 240 yards, the Giants were never able to create much. Quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked five times and completed just 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions. After the game, NY Daily News Sports reporter Pat Leonard asked Giants' owner John Mara if he had any comment. Leonard noted, “[Mara] didn't break stride or alter his gaze at all.”

The Giants began the game going backwards on a negative reception and penalty, resulting in a 4th & 19 punt from their own 21-yard line. Despite forcing a fumble on the Vikings' subsequent drive and starting with excellent field position at the Vikings' 20, all the Giants could muster was a field goal.

They wouldn't score again until six minutes were left in the third quarter when Graham Gano connected on a 50-yard field goal.

Those six points marked their final tally.

Where do the Giants, John Mara, Daniel Jones go from here?

Jones threw a ball into the right flat into the arms of Vikings' EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel on one particularly bad play. One of defensive coordinator Brian Flores' disciples who came over from Miami with flowing blonde hair, AVG quickly made it a pick-six in what turned out to be a game-sealing seven points in the third quarter.

Minnesota put it in cruise control, and the Giants had no other answers. In their final drives, they had a three-and-out, another interception, a turnover on downs and another three-and-out to close the game.

After the game, Jordan Raanan, a Giants beat reporter from ESPN NFL Nation, blasted the entire team on X.

“What a disaster of an opener for the #Giants: Daniel Jones struggled with his accuracy. He went 21 of 40 for 181 yards with no touchdowns and 2 INTs. Giants lose at home in owner 28-6 to Vikings.

“More problems: Five drops, endless penalties (9 for 95), no throws downfield (20+ yards). Brian Daboll wasn't the answer calling plays. Defense wasn't much better. Brian Burns/Kayvon Thibodeaux invisible (3 tackles, 0 sacks). Sam Darnold had himself a game.”

Yet head coach Brian Daboll said he was not ready to entertain a change at quarterback, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports

“We're going to evaluate everything. That's not in my mind.”

Daboll is being too much of a company man and showing loyalty to the poor decisions being made above his paygrade where it does not belong. The Giants' madness will continue in Week 2 on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST.