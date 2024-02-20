A great return for The Panda

After agreeing to sign on as a non-roster invitee with the San Francisco Giants for spring training, the team posted a video of Pablo Sandoval arriving to the clubhouse and being greeted by his teammates.

Lots of love for the return of the Panda 🐼 @KFP48 pic.twitter.com/6aUHdesQAq — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 19, 2024

The reaction to Pablo Sandoval's return to the Giants clubhouse shows how liked he is by his teammates and by the organization in general.

Of course, Sandoval will always be a legend with the Giants, even if he does not earn a spot on the team coming out of spring training. It would be a surprise if he did make the team. The last time Sandoval played in MLB was with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He is now 37, and this might be his last chance to either show the Giants, or teams around the league that he still has something to offer.

Sandoval won three World Series championships with the Giants. He was a part of the 2010 team that beat the Texas Rangers. He was the MVP of the 2012 World Series against the Detroit Tigers. The three home run game in the first game of that series is his finest moment as a Giant. He also caught the last out of the 2014 World Series.

The Giants are hoping to return to the playoffs this season. They did not make a big splash move this offseason, although they did sign Jorge Soler, and starting pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are still on the free agent market. It will be interesting to see how Sandoval performs in spring training games, and if he can earn a spot on the roster.