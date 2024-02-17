Pablo Sandoval to join the Giants in spring training.

Spring training is right around the corner and teams across the league are preparing for the upcoming season. The San Francisco Giants hope to build upon last year, so it'll be interesting to see how they play. In the meantime, it sounds like San Francisco will have a former fan favorite join the clubhouse during spring training.

Pablo Sandoval is set to join the Giants as a non-roster invitee, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. Although Sandoval won't play in spring training, he'll be seen in the dugout alongside the players.

“Pablo Sandoval will come to camp as a non-roster invitee, NBC Sports Bay Area has learned, and this isn’t necessarily just to provide a send-off like the Giants did with Sergio Romo, at least in the Panda's mind. Sandoval has been telling friends that he feels great and is trying to make a comeback at the age of 37.”

It's a cool gesture to see Pablo Sandoval back with the Giants. Even if he's technically not on the roster. Sandoval hasn't played in the majors since 2021. He has claimed he'd like to make a comeback to the MLB at 37 years old. Maybe this is his first step to making that comeback.

Pablo Sandoval spent most of his career with the Giants. During his tenure in the MLB, the former third baseman averaged a .278 batting average, 153 home runs, and 639 RBIs. He is a San Francisco legend for helping bring three World Series wins to the city. We should expect fans to give him a warm welcome at spring training.