The New York Giants have been making a slew of organizational changes as of late, including most notably benching quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of fan favorite Tommy DeVito, who briefly captured the nation's attention last year. Through all of the offensive ineptitude, the Giants' defense has actually been surprisingly solid this year, and now, the team is close to getting one of its key pieces on that end of the field back.

“Coach Daboll says Kayvon Thibodeaux has been designated for return from IR,” reported the Giants' official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Thibodeaux, a former first round pick out of Oregon, was injured during the Giants' Week Five win over the Seattle Seahawks and underwent surgery to repair his wrist, having been out of the lineup ever since. Thibodeaux had two sacks and five quarterback hits for the Giants during his brief time on the field this year.

The Giants overall have been one of the leaders in that department, as the team trails only the Denver Broncos, having compiled 36 sacks on the year, per Dan Salamone of Giants.com.

The Giants likely won't be turning around their season unless they can miraculously get a whole lot more production from their offense, which doesn't seem particularly likely even after the quarterback switch to DeVito, whose colorful cast of family members and associates should at least provide some entertainment for television cameras broadcasting future games, if nothing else.

Still, it's encouraging that the team will likely be able to get Thibodeaux, who is just 23 years old, back on the field for the stretch run of the season, to acquire more valuable reps against some of the elite offenses that New York has coming up on the schedule.

Next up for the Giants is a home game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.