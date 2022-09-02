Giants planning key Joc Pederson move amid All-Star season

The San Francisco Giants are going through a brutal season, owning a record of just 61-68 following a 107-win season. Amid a flurry of disappointment are strong seasons from two newcomers: Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson.

While the former has shined on the mound in the first year of a two-year deal, the latter signed a one-year deal and has been hitting very well. Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said on the Tolbert & Copes Podcast (at the 12:21 mark) that he has already discussed the possibility of Pederson re-signing with San Francisco. He said that team still wants to post a winning record and that the team isn’t interested in shedding its veterans.

“We’d love to have him back next year,” Zaidi said of the Giants’ star outfielder. “We’ve talked some to his representatives. I’ve talked to Joc about it himself. He’s from here. He’s played well. He was an All-Star for us…We’ve got people coming to games to watch Joc Pederson swing the bat…We’d just love to have him back.”

Pederson is having a career year with the Giants following his World Series conquest with the Atlanta Braves. He has a career-high .263 batting average and his .852 OPS is the second-best of his career. The 30-year-old made his second All-Star game in his first year with San Fran.

A combination of injuries and disappointing performances have the Giants far removed from the playoff picture. Convincing him to stay might be tough, as he should once again be one of the biggest names in free agency. San Francisco wants to compete, as evidenced by their decision to keep Pederson and Rodon at the trade deadline.