New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was diagnosed with a sprained ankle on Monday after injuring himself late in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals and it was reported that he was expected to miss three weeks. However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll surprisingly did not rule out Saquon Barkley for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I am not saying that he is in or out,” Brian Daboll said, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “We will take it up to game-time. I spoke to him. He's feeling better. He is a quick healer.”

It is a surprise that Saquon Barkley is not ruled out with a short week before playing the 49ers and initially getting a three-week recovery time estimate.

Barkley is a competitor, and he no doubt wants to be out on the field helping his team in any way if he can. It will be interesting to see how long the Giants take to make a decision. There are just two days until the game gets played.

If the Giants do decide to play it safe and not have Barkley play on Thursday, the good news is there is a bit of a layoff until the next game, as the Giants do not play again until they face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4. That gives Barkley some extra time to potentially be able to return for that game.

It will be worth monitoring the injury report for the Giants ahead of Thursday's game.