Saquon Barkley’s fiery NSFW message ahead of make-or-break 2022 season

The New York Giants will be looking to improve upon their disappointing 4-13 record in 2021. A big part of their success this season will come down to running back Saquon Barkley, who has faced no shortage of criticism over the last few years due to injuries and inconsistent play.

But, he’s absolutely ready to shut up all the haters and let his play do the talking. Via New York Daily News:

Do I feel like I’m back? I feel like I’m better,” Saquon Barkley said. “To be completely honest. I’m older now. I’m 25. I’ve been through some stuff, ups and downs. And now I’m in a situation where – you know me, I always have a mindset of always being counted out – but now it’s actually here. It’s actually real. People are really counting me out. People are trying to write me off. And I don’t really do it for the pleasure of others or making other people satisfied. I do it because I just want to be great. But now I have that extra motivation, the extra motivation to push me to go out there and kinda just be like you know what, shut everyone up.”

Saquon Barkley no longer lets the critics get to him. But, he does want to silence them on the field.

“Now it’s kill mindset. Now it’s like, ya know what, f–k everybody. I’m ready to go crazy, and I’m gonna let the world feel me,” Barkley said.

Barkley broke onto the scene in 2018 and rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. Then, in 2020, he tore his ACL and only played in two games. 2021 he was healthy, but the RB only rushed for 593 yards. This year is truly a make-or-break campaign for the former Penn State star. He sounds up for the task and will be playing with a chip on his shoulder.