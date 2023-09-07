The New York Giants are hoping to build on a playoff season in 2022 behind Saquon Barkley and a powerful running game. Head Coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones will lead a veteran, well coached and smart team into the season with hopes of a Super Bowl.

The team is hoping for a big performance from Jones in week one. Daboll's team added a former Commanders receiver to help Jones in the passing game.

Now the hope is that Barkley can improve on last season's 1,312 yard season. Barkley has the talent to be the best running back in the NFL, and former Giants defender Carl Banks is looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table this year for the G-Men.

Barkley considered sitting out this upcoming season, unhappy with his previous one-year deal. He eventually settled on a different one-year deal that included a potential raise of up to $1 million along with the opportunity to increase his franchise tag value.

Banks spoke on the ‘Scoop B' show on YouTube and revealed his feelings on the situation.

“I thought it was probably a very, VERY smart thing to do because the dollars weren’t going to change and him sitting at was taking — he was actually depriving himself of something that he loves to do and I was happy for him because the team needs his energy and in all honesty, he needs the energy of his teammates, right?” Banks said about Barkley's one-year contract decision.

“Like, sitting out to send a message when your numbers are NOT going to change…it doesn’t send a message, right? All it does is allow you to sit at home and look at your phone, read about your teammates and it sucks the life out of somebody who I think is the heart and soul of the New York Giants,” he added.

“So I’m happy he’s back in there and I’m always rooting for my brother; I was hoping that he would get more money prior to his holdout, but I don’t know whatever happened if the contract talks broke down, but I’m happy he’s back and hopefully they can move towards getting something done for next year.