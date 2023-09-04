The New York Giants have reportedly placed wide receiver Cole Beasley on practice squad IR and signed former Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims to the practice squad, according to Art Stapleton of NJ.com.

Cole Beasley had been released at the roster cutdown, but he was not subject to waivers, and always planned to sign with the Giants' practice squad. He has history with head coach Brian Daboll and knows his system from his time with the Buffalo Bills. As a result of going on practice squad IR, Beasley will have to miss the first four games of the season. There was some thought that he could get elevated to play for the first couple of games before this news was announced. Now, the earliest that Beasley can play is for the Giants' week 5 road game against the Miami Dolphins. His injury is undisclosed.

Cam Sims also has some history with Brian Daboll as well, playing for Alabama in 2017 when Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the team, according to Stapleton. So while not a long period of time, Daboll does have some familiarity with Sims as a player.

Sims played in Washington for five seasons, with his career high of 477 receiving yards coming in the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Beasley going on practice squad IR could mean more playing time for 2022 second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson, who was activated from PUP after recovering from his ACL injury he suffered last season. Wan'Dale Robinson is of similar stature to Beasley, and could play the same role in the Giants' offense.