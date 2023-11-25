The veteran rusher has been quietly powering through an undisclosed injury throughout the '23 season.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who has expressed frustration about the team's struggles this season, has been quietly battling an ankle injury he suffered back in Week 2 according to an ESPN report. While the veteran rusher avoided serious structural damage to the ankle, discomfort from the serious sprain he suffered in the Giants' 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals is still lingering ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Barkley has missed just three of the Giants' 11 games this season due to injury, leading a ground attack whose 111.5 rushing yards per game ranks 13th in the NFL. Despite missing some time, Barkley has notched 153 rushing attempts — sixth most among all running backs this season. Unfortunately, he has just one touchdown to show for his efforts, a score that coincidentally came in the same early season Cardinals matchup he was injured in.

Barkley has battled through the pain with extra therapy, leading one team source to state the obvious: “He's a warrior.” Physical discomfort hasn't stopped the veteran running back from contributing everything he has to the Giants' dismal 3-8 campaign that has them in last place in the NFC East.

He's been no stranger to injuries throughout his NFL career. Selected second overall out of Penn State by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft, Saquon Barkley tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He currently ranks 14th among active NFL running backs with 4,900 career rushing yards. He'll need to continue to power through injuries if he intends on joining the ranks of Giants all-time leading rushers Tiki Barber (10,499 yards,) Rodney Hampton (6,897), and Joe Morris (5,296).