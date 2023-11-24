Two teams meeting for the first time since 2019 will go head-to-head on the gridiron as the New England Patriots battle it out with the New York Giants! It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series where our Patriots-Giants prediction and pick will be made.

Two teams meeting for the first time since 2019 will go head-to-head on the gridiron as the New England Patriots battle it out with the New York Giants! It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series where our Patriots-Giants prediction and pick will be made.

The Patriots ended up with the last laugh four years ago in a 35-14 rout over the Giants, but both sides come into this one licking their wounds and are already looking forward to next season. For New England, the ‘Pats enter Thanksgiving weekend with one of the worst records in the league at 2-8 and are in the middle of one the worst stretches in recent franchise history. Since beating Buffalo in upset fashion, New England has lost three in a row and are 1-3 away from home.

Similarly enough, the Giants are also going nowhere fast. Like New England, the boat that represents the regular season has taken on an overwhelming amount of water and is sinking faster than the Titanic. With a record that is barely better than their East Coast counterparts at 3-8, the Giants will simply be playing for bragging rights with the season outlook looking all but lost.

Here are the Patriots-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Giants Odds

New England Patriots: -3.5 (-108)

New York Giants: +3.5 (-112)

Over: 34 (-105)

Under: 34 (-115)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

There's the good, the bad, the ugly, and then the 2023 New England Patriots. Remember when the Pats made a Wild Card appearance during the 2021 regular season? Alas, that seemed like an eternity ago. Fast forward to now, and New England finds themselves with serious quarterback problems, a head coach who might be past his prime, and a lack of talent on both sides of the ball.

Although this season has been disastrous to say the least, the Patriots are keeping their fingers crossed that some banged-up names will be returning rather sooner than later. Altogether, New England had a total of nine players who were limited in practice and are hoping that they will be ready for play come Sunday.

With a clean bill of health on the horizon, New England also needs to sort out a jumbled quarterback situation. Of course, former first-round pick QB Mac Jones has left much to be desired to say the least, and it doesn't appear that he has a future in Foxborough. Nevertheless, this is an offense that is averaging only 14.1 points per game which ranks as the second-t0-last mark in the league. Whether it's Jones under center or backups Bailey Zappe and Will Grier who are thrusted into action, there is no denying that the Patriots need their quarterback to make some plays in the passing game if they want any shot of coming away with a win.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Ironically enough, the Giants are also in quarterback purgatory. After QB Daniel Jones went down with a devastating knee injury, the local kid in former Syracuse standout Tommy DeVito has been given the keys to the Lamborghini. Although his first start as a professional led to being on the wrong side of a 49-17 blowout against the Dallas Cowboys, DeVito bounced back rather nicely in last weekend's 31-19 victory over the Washington Commanders. With three passing touchdowns and 246 yards through the air, could DeVito finally be adjusting to the intense speed of the NFL game?

Combined with the improvement of DeVito, this is a team that is a respectable running squad and has the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage. Believe it or not, New York averages 112 yards per game on the ground which ranks as the 13th-most yardage in the NFL. Simply put, there aren't gonna be many opportunities for large chunk plays in the passing game, so establishing the offense by pounding the rock down the throats of the Patriots will be an integral element of the offensive game plan.

Overall, New York has scuffled on the defensive side of the ball this season, but there have been some notable moments including holding the Jets to 13 points in late October and even coming up big on third-down last weekend against the Commanders. Fortunately for New York, the Giants are in for a favorable matchup versus a lackluster Patriots offensive attack that does not possess any firepower whatsoever. If the Giants can get after the quarterback and avoid committing penalties on the backend, then they'll be in fairly good shape by the conclusion of this inter-conference showdown.

Final Patriots-Giants Prediction & Pick

Over the years, these two teams have been involved in some all-time instant classics! Even though both sides are going nowhere fast, expect this one to be a hard-fought battle until the very end. With that being said, take the Giants to cover the +3.5 points spread as the home team.

Final Patriots-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants +3.5 (-112)