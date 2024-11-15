Saquon Barkley went from quiet production to exploding in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders. The former New York Giants running back turned new Philadelphia Eagles RB1 took over in the final five minutes — scoring on runs of 23 and 39 yards.

And as Barkley dominated on Thursday Night Football, the New York Giants caught massive amounts of strays online.

The NFL world had fun ripping the Eagles' NFC East rival, as the Giants watched Barkley leave via free agency. Barkley dominating in the end brought forth many hilarious memes trolling the Giants' front office. Including general manager Joe Schoen.

Even a former Washington quarterback blasted the Giants while watching his former team get shredded by Barkley: Robert Griffin III.

“Saquon Barkley is so special man. I don’t know what the Giants were thinking,” Griffin III posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Deadspin joined on the criticism directed towards the Giants. Asking “Why in the world did the New York Giants let Saquon Barkley leave?”

Finally, one Eagles fan page sent a trolling “thank you” to their longtime division rival.

Barkley's electric runs sparked the Eagles' 26-18 home win over a red-hot Washington team. The Commanders entered Lincoln Financial Stadium 7-3 overall and chasing the NFC East leading Eagles.

How dominating was Saquon Barkley against Commanders?

Barkley struggled out of the gate. Philadelphia took the ball first and developed early trouble establishing the ground game.

The veteran running back gained seven yards on his first two carries. But his third carry lost two yards. The Eagles eventually missed a 44-yard field goal to open the night.

Barkley didn't open up the offense until under 7:50 to play in the third quarter. He took a Jalen Hurts short middle pass and turned it into a 43-yard gain for his biggest play of the night.

Then with under five minutes to go, Barkley put the game to rest. He first took his carry up the right end and rumbled 23 yards to extend Philly's lead to 19-10. Barkley sealed the Eagles' win by gashing Washington on his 39-yard scamper to the end zone with 4:38 left.

Barkley ended the evening carrying 26 carries for 146 yards and scored twice. He became responsible for Philadelphia outscoring Washington 20-8 in the final quarter. As Barkley ripped through the Commanders' run defense, fans couldn't help but rip the Giants for their massive free agency failure.