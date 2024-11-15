Saquon Barkley entered free agency with a couple of glaring red flags, so many fans were left quite puzzled by the three-year, $37.75 million contract the Philadelphia Eagles signed him to in the offseason. Well, it is proving to be money well-spent, at least in year one of the deal. The two-time Pro Bowl running back just surpassed an important benchmark in Week 11.

Despite totaling less than 4.0 yards per carry in the first half versus the Washington Commanders, Barkley has now cleared 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He joins fellow prized free agent signing Derrick Henry as being the only backs to reach that mark to this point of the 2024-25 campaign, per ClutchPoints.

Saquon Barkley is thriving with the Eagles

Again, this investment is paying big dividends for the Eagles through their first nine games. They can seize sole possession of first place in the NFC East with a Thursday Night Football win in Lincoln Financial Field. While the rest of the offense has either been injured or inconsistent, the former No. 2 overall draft pick has been a constant headache for opposing defenses.

Aside from his rushing prowess (5.8 yards per attempt), which includes an eye-popping, highlight-reel backwards jump to evade a tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Barkley is also an impactful pass-catcher. He had 21 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns coming into this divisional battle with the Commanders. His versatility should make him a legitimate contender for Offensive Player of the Year.

Of course, the ultimate testament to the 27-year-old's value would be a Lombardi Trophy. He devastated New York Giants fans by choosing to go to the franchise's arch nemesis, but the move is working out beautifully from all aspects. Saquon Barkley is playing in the state he called home during his college career at Penn State, earning a hefty paycheck and competing for NFC supremacy.

That is how one wins free agency. The Eagles are counting on their star RB to maintain his elite form for the remainder of the season. If he does, they may earn an opportunity to finish what they started two years ago.