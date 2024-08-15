The New York Giants continue to make roster moves to try and improve their team this season. The latest transaction they made was signing former Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley to the team. Running back is a position that the Giants probably want to figure out after losing their Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Kelley was a backup running back for the Chargers, and in 2023 he rushed for 405 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ekeler was the main back for the Chargers and was also getting receiving opportunities, so Kelley didn't see the field much unless he was a sub or an injury occurred.

For the Giants, Kelley will most likely fill the role as a backup once again and see limited time on the field.

The Giants are looking to build depth at RB

With the injury to rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., the New York Giants wanted to shore up their depth at the position with Joshua Kelley. Tracy's injury wasn't considered serious and he'll probably be back on the field soon, but it doesn't hurt to have a veteran like Kelley on the team just in case.

Devin Singletary will most likely be the starting running back for the Giants when the season starts, and he already had a relationship with head coach Brian Daboll, after he spent three seasons with him as offensive coordinator on the Buffalo Bills. With Singletary's experience in the offense, that will give him an advantage since he's familiar with the scheme.

“Man, you can do everything,” Singletary said at camp. “You can catch the ball out of the backfield. They're going to hand you the ball off, obviously. You've got to be able to pass pro, but for me, pass pro is fun. I miss playing defense, so that's the way of me to get that feeling to be able to hit somebody. But that's the way it's fun for a running back.”

Kelley on the other hand will be battling with Dante Miller and Eric Gray for a final roster spot. If Kelley can show something in the next two preseason games, he'll have a good chance at making the roster.

The Giants offense is still a young group that will be looking for an identity and it all starts with how Daniel Jones plays. The quarterback is coming off a season where he tore his ACL, but he should be ready to play in Week 1 and lead the offense. He'll have a new dynamic receiver to throw to in Malik Nabers, who will most likely be the No. 1 option on the team.

The offense will be even more efficient if the run game opens up.