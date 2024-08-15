The news this summer for the Minnesota Vikings has been quite discouraging. It started with the tragic death of fourth-round draft choice Khyree Jackson, who was killed in an automobile accident in early July. Shortly after that, second-year wideout Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI, an event that could still result in a suspension.

No. 1 draft pick J.J. McCarthy is one of the primary faces of the franchise and is clearly the team's quarterback of the future. He might have been the quarterback of the present after a sensational debut in the preseason in which he threw a pair of picture-perfect touchdown passes against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, when the Vikings were ready to practice Monday night, McCarthy was not on the field. Instead, he was getting examined for knee soreness and did not participate along with his teammates and in front of the many fans in attendance. The soreness turned out to be a meniscus tear, and when McCarthy went under the knife Wednesday morning, surgeons repaired a significant injury that will keep him out during the 2024 season.

It's not all bad news, as the Vikings have some notable strengths. They are led by All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson, a solid OT in Christian Darrisaw, a potentially explosive running back in Aaron Jones and a defense that has a chance to be significantly improved.

Strength of NFC North exacerbates issue

The challenge of playing in the NFC North has never been more intense, as the Detroit Lions have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations and the Green Bay Packers are not far behind. The Chicago Bears are clearly climbing up the ladder with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams under center, a superb receiving crew and a solid defense.

In addition to those major problem areas, the Vikings have players who are struggling to assert themselves. Safety Lewis Cine, guard Ed Ingram and linebacker Andre Carter II are among those who have to show the coaching staff quite a big more than they have to this point.

Cine not making progress

Lewis Cine was a highly touted first-round prospect when the Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2022 draft from Georgia. However, he was curtailed in his first year by a fractured leg and made little progress in 2023. Cine did not play in several games last year when he was deemed healthy.

He has done little to reshape his image as a major bust this summer. Cine was out with a lower leg injury during the early part of training camp, and that kept him from demonstrating any progress in his overall development.

Cine played with the third-teamers in the opening preseason game against the Raiders. That's not a great sign for someone who is hoping to turn things around in his professional career. Making the Vikings roster appears to be something of a longshot at this point.

He remains as a third-team safety on the team's depth chart. The best scenario for Cine and the Vikings would be if the team works out a trade for him. A third-year player who can rarely get on the field may not bring much in a trade, but there were other teams that valued Cine when he was drafted. Those teams may be willing to take a chance on him.

If they can't make a trade, the likelihood is the Vikings will cut Cine.

Ed Ingram must show more at guard

Unlike Cine, Ingram has been healthy during his run with the Vikings. He was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft, and he started and played in 17 games as a rookie and 15 games last year.

Cine struggled with his pass blocking in his first year, giving up 11 sacks, but he did a decent job in blocking for the run. He was able to show some improvement last year in his pass blocking, but his run blocking was not as effective.

One step forward followed by one step backwards does not breed confidence from the coaching staff. He could be replaced by Dalton Risner, who was signed as a free agent in 2023 after four years in Denver. While Risner is not an All-Pro candidate, he started 62 games for the Broncos before starting in 11 games last year for the Vikings.

Time growing short for Andre Carter II

The Vikings brought Carter in as an undrafted rookie free agent last year, and he was able to make a contribution on special teams. However, he was not able to establish any role with the regular defense as a linebacker.

Nothing appears to have changed this summer. He is listed as fourth-string on the depth chart as the right outside linebacker, so he is not tracking as a player that defensive coordinator Brian Flores is going to count on.

While Carter is clearly a player who has overachieved to even gain a spot on an NFL roster after playing his college football at Army, there are rookie free agents who can compete for Carter's position on the roster.

It appears that the best Carter can hope for is a spot on the team's practice squad.