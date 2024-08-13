The New York Giants are getting hit with some tough news Tuesday. Promising rookie running back Tyrone Tracy sustained an injury in training camp that caused him to be carted off the field, per ESPN. Tracy went down untouched during a kick return.

Tracy is a versatile player. He started his college football career at Iowa, where he played wide receiver. He transferred to Purdue, and started working as a running back. Tracy stayed at that position for the remainder of his college career. He was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants have high expectations for Tracy. The rusher finished his final college season as a third-team All-Big Ten player. The rookie rushed for 716 yards in 2023 for the Boilermakers, while also catching 19 balls for 132 yards receiving.

The Giants are trying to march back to the playoffs in 2024

The rookie Tracy is such a versatile player, that many coaches expected him to find the field this season. The rookie can run, catch, and proved to be a valuable asset on special teams in college. As he was on the field for a kick return when he went down, it seems the Giants also want to use him in that unit.

The running back was in an air cast when he left the field. That isn't good news, as an air cast is usually the sign of a serious injury. Tracy is undergoing a medical evaluation to determine the extent of his medical issue. The rookie carried the ball five times for 26 yards in the team's first preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Giants fans are hoping Tracy makes a speedy recovery.

Tracy's injury is the latest disappointment for a team and its fans that are used to a lot of frustrations. After Eli Manning retired, the Giants haven't found the success they used to experience. In 2023, the team finished with a disappointing 6-11 record. Tracy is one of several rookies looking to help the team turn it around this year. New York has to find a way to get through Philadelphia and Dallas in the NFC East.

The Giants next play the Houston Texans on Saturday, in an NFL preseason game. The Giants are 1-0 this preseason, having defeated the Lions in their first contest. Giants fans hope Tracy's injury isn't too serious, and he will be able to play at some point soon.