Fans have been wondering about the status regarding New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and if he will be ready for the regular season opener. Nabers is currently dealing with an ankle injury, specfically a low ankle sprain, as Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media Thursday and gave a significant update on the first-round pick.

The LSU-product had missed several consecutive practices, but Daboll said that Nabers will in fact practice Thursday which is no doubt great news for fans and the Giants themselves. Daboll would also even mention that Nabers has a “chance” that he will play New York's upcoming preseason matchup against the Houston Texans according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

This might not be the most shocking news to hear about since there was some optimism from the Giants and Nabers himself that he was feeling better since the injury. Without any hesitation, Nabers answered if he would be ready to go for Week 1 to start the season for New York saying “no doubt” according to ESPN.

He reportedly hurt his knee when running last Sunday where Daboll said that there was no further damage done to the area of his ankle which opened the idea of Nabers being available for the season opener and even for the next preseason game. The 21-year old who was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the last draft would downplay the injury along with Daboll after.

“It wasn't that bad of an injury,” Nabers said on the severity of the injury. “I'm just making sure I'm fine.”

“I mean he's got an ankle [injury],” Daboll said on Nabers' injury. “It's nothing serious.”

Malik Nabers wants as many reps as possible with the Giants

The Giants are hoping Nabers can revitalize the Giants offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones, giving him an ultra talented player at the skill position of wide receiver. Last season for the LSU Tigers, Nabers caught 86 passes for 1,546 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns as he is looking forward to getting more reps, especially after hearing the injury wasn't that bad.

“It's a game rep,” Nabers said via ESPN. “So every game opportunity rep that I have, of course I want to take advantage of it. If that is what my coaches decide on then that is what is going to happen.”

“As a football player, you always think the worst of anything if you're not able to play,” Nabers continued. “To hear the good news come back saying that it was really nothing, that it was just going to take rehab and time, that was great to hear…Yeah, pretty cautious to see how I feel. Make sure I'm 100%,” he said. “Make sure I can practice at a high speed and play at full speed.”

At any rate, the Giants are looking to improve after a 6-11 record last season which put them third in the NFC East. They face the Texans Saturday afternoon in preparation for the Week 1 opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 8.