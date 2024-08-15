ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Giants will face the Houston Texans in some NFL Preseason action. We're live from NRG Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Giants-Texans prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Giants defeated the Detroit Lions 14-3 in their preseason opener. Tommy DeVito got the lion's share of the touches for the Giants at quarterback, going 8 for 15 with 92 yards passing. Additionally, Drew Lock went 4 for 10 for 17 yards and an interception but currently has a hip injury.

Dante Miller rushed 12 times for 63 yards, making a case for why he should be on the roster with a good performance. Meanwhile, Eric Gray also put himself on the map, rushing four times for 52 yards and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 46 yards. Allen Robinson II caught one pass for nine yards.

The Giants struggled to move the chains, going 2 for 11 on third-down conversions. Likewise, they turned the ball over twice. New York also allowed two sacks and committed 10 penalties.

The Texans defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 in their preseason opener. CJ Stroud played one series, going 2 for 4 with 41 yards passing and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Davis Mills went 8 for 13 with 89 yards passing. Case Keenum went 5 for 6 with 40 yards passing.

Dare Ogunbowale rushed three times for 10 yards and one touchdown. Also, former starter Dameon Pierce rushed four times for four yards. Robert Woods had four catches for 42 yards. Tank Dell played for the first time in 250 days, catching his only pass for 34 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Cam Akers made his debut with the Texans, rushing six times for 17 yards and catching three passes for 24 yards.

The Texans were solid in converting their third downs, going 5 for 13. Now, they hope to sustain the momentum and keep building their depth for the regular season.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants will play to see what they have in their depth. But they also will want to see an old familiar face to see what he can do and how much he has recovered.

Daniel Jones will play in this tilt against the Texans. Unfortunately, he had a torn ACL last season, which derailed his season and the Giants in general. The Giants may also deploy Devin Singletary in this one as he makes his Giants' debut. However, Malik Nabers will not play but has promised he will be ready for Week 1. The offense needs to test a few things to see what it has.

The Giants will cover the spread in this one if they can move the ball effectively and stretch the field. Then, they need to cut down on turnovers and penalties.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texans are one of the popular picks to make the playoffs again and challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC crown. But they need to get through the preseason first and keep things clean.

Stroud may get more time in this one. Ultimately, we could see him play more than a few series to get his bearings going. Joe Mixon may also get a chance to play in this one. However, his injury history may cause the Texans to approach with more caution. Pierce needs to show more after struggling in the preseason opener. Likewise, we need to see more of Dell, and for him to stay healthy. It is undetermined if Stefon Diggs will play in this one.

The defense should make strides and continue to make good plays. Furthermore, executing several key plays will help weed out the players who may end up making the roster.

The Texans will cover the spread if the first team can produce a good first series and score early touchdowns. Then, the defense needs to play cleanly and make the plays when needed.

Final Giants-Texans Prediction & Pick

Jones has a beard now and looks different. But will he play any different? Both teams will give their first-string players some opportunities to get their bearings wet in this one. In the end, we believe that talent will win out in the end. The Texans have more talent than the Giants, and that extends to their second and third teams. Therefore, this game feels like the Texans will find a way to take command early and then cover the spread.

Final Giants-Texans Prediction & Pick: Houston Texans: -3 (+100)