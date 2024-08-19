Daniel Jones did not have a great appearance on the field for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, and there are more questions being asked about the direction of the New York Giants. With some changes in the offseason, the team is in a limbo state, but Stephen A. Smith is already forming opinions on what he expects from them this season. On First Take, Smith let his feelings out about the Giants and Daniel Jones, and he didn't hold back.

“They are awful, the only thing we’re going to be talking about with Brian Daboll’s New York Giants this year is the fact that he looks good because he lost so much d— weight, that’s about it,” Smith said. “There’s nothing to write home about with the New York Giants, they are just not going to be impressive.”

Jones' inconsistent play throughout his years as the Giants quarterback has hurt them, but it also hasn't helped that the help he's had hasn't been the best. The Giants have tried to put pieces around Jones, but most of them are gone, such as Saquon Barkley, who they let walk in free agent and sign with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

“Since picking Daniel Jones sixth overall in 2019 the Giants are tied for the fourth worst record in the National Football League winning just 35% of their games with one playoff appearance in five years and this guy had the lowest interception percentage in the NFL at 1.1% last year. You know why? Because ain't nobody thinking about him throwing a football,” Smith said.

Can Daniel Jones, Giants find success this season?

In Daniel Jones' first appearance since his injury last season, things did not go well. He threw two interceptions, with one getting returned for a touchdown. Being rusty can be an excuse for Jones, but it's better to see positive things from the starting quarterback.

Jones did have a nice pass to Malik Nabers, who will most likely be the No. 1 option for the Giants offense this season. If they want to get the best out of Nabers, that means they'll have to get the best out of Jones as well. For Stephen A. Smith, he hasn't seen anything that could give people hope for Jones and the Giants this season.

“He's one of those quarterbacks you just want to do what you can to prevent him from throwing the d— football because you're waiting for a mistake to happen. I hate to say that about him because he seems like such a nice guy, but there is no progress that's been made with Daniel Jones as your quarterback, it's a bad game and it's a bad sign because the Giants are going to have a bad season period,” Smith said.