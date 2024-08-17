The New York Giants made multiple key changes this past offseason, drafting whom they hope is their next great wide receiver in Malik Nabers, trading for Pro Bowl pass-rusher Brian Burns and upgrading the offensive line. But the starting quarterback situation remains the same.

After failing to land Drake Maye at the 2024 NFL Draft, the Giants decided to move forward with the pricey Daniel Jones for the new season. If his preseason performance versus the Houston Texans is any indication of how the 2024-25 campaign is going to shake out, the MetLife Stadium security department might want to be on high alert for flying objects.

Jones threw interceptions on consecutive drives, one of which was returned five yards for a touchdown, and completed 11-of-18 pass attempts for 138 yards on Saturday afternoon. The NFL community is wasting no time in evaluating the rough showing.

Giants' Daniel Jones gets skewered

“Breaking: Despite growing a beard Giants QB Daniel Jones still sucks,” Wesley Steinberg posted on X, formerly Twitter. The 27-year-old's struggles is further opening the door for a deluge of criticism to flood the front office.

“Daniel Jones’ agent getting him a $160 million contract off the back of Saquan {Barkley}, 15 passing TDs and a very random Giants playoff appearance should be a Netflix doc,” Robert Littal BSO said.

Preseason games understandably carry little significance in most situations. Though, when it comes to the beleaguered Jones, displaying competence is key. Aside from a decent 2022-23 season, his Giants tenure has been marred by injuries and turnovers (two touchdown passes and six picks in six games last season). A weak offensive line is at least partially responsible for the calamity, but people are running out of patience.

Many demanded change during the spring. New York is sticking with the former top-10 draft pick for at least this year, so head coach Brian Daboll must maximize his mobile QB's skill set. This preseason game is causing a potent sense of uneasiness to permeate the Meadowlands, however. Some are quickly preparing for the team to hit rock bottom.

“With the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select,” Barstool Sports posted. While this franchise should possess enough talent to avoid the league's basement, bad quarterback play can have an extremely debilitating effect on a team's chances.

If Jones cannot find his footing in 2024, the Giants' desperate goal of fostering a successful football culture will devastatingly be delayed once again.