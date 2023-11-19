Tommy DeVito finally ends the Giants' first quarter touchdown drought with a pretty pass to star running back Saquon Barkley.

The New York Giants are trying to wake themselves up after a stretch of awful play. In the first quarter of their game against the Washington Commanders, it appears the offense is figuring it out.

At the very least, Tommy DeVito and Saquon Barkley snapped New York's touchdown drought in the first quarter. Not only that, but it was an absolute dime of a throw from the Giants quarterback. He fit the ball right in the basket between two defenders and Barkley hauled it in for six.

TOMMY DEVITO ON A DIME TO SAQUON BARKLEY 🔥 Giants score their first touchdown in the first quarter of a game this season!pic.twitter.com/xWvf4mMgQq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Shoutout to Tommy DeVito for making that throw. Dude just put it on a rope and got the ball right where it needed to be. Saquon Barkley showed amazing concentration to reel that catch in and stay in bounds for the touchdown. It's kind of crazy what happens when you give the ball to your best player, right?

It's a nice sign for New York though. Maybe they can build some momentum with this play. The Giants could use a win to get back to business. But we'll have to see how this game plays out.

If the Giants are going to steal a win away from a team, it's going to be the Commanders. Washington were sellers at the trade deadline, as the front office aims to restructure the roster, and probably the coaching staff, in the offseason.

With that said, hopefully DeVito can become a more consistent passer. Although he made a brilliant highlight play on Sunday, he hasn't shown enough for anyone to think he's a franchise quarterback. Regardless, the Giants would be smart to keep him on the roster moving forward.