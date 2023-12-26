Tommy DeVito get real about his benching in Giants vs Eagles.

It was not that long ago when all of New York was enamored with New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. On Monday, though, there was barely anything to add to that fascination, as the undrafted rookie quarterback played so poorly against the Philadelphia Eagles that he got benched for veteran and backup Tyrod Taylor.

Following the 33-25 Giants loss to the Eagles, DeVito spoke honestly about the Giants' decision to send him to the bench (via Jordan Raanan of ESPN).

Tommy DeVito on being benched: “As a competitor it hurts, but at the same time it’s business.” DeVito said he needs to come in and get back to work. Business as usual.

Before he got replaced on the field by Taylor, DeVito was having a difficult time marching the Giants down the field. Although he went 9/16, Tommy DeVito only had 55 passing yards with zero touchdowns. New York's offense had more fire when Taylor started to orchestrate it, as he went 7/16 for 133 passing yards and a touchdown along with an interception. Taylor also run the ball twice for 21 rushing yards.

Will the Giants continue starting Tommy DeVito?

Perhaps the Giants, who dropped to 5-10, would have fared better against the Eagles if they made Taylor the starter outright in that game, but that's all behind them now. Now, New York will have to decide whether to continue starting DeVito or let Taylor finish the season as QB1.

The Giants will face the Los Angeles Rams and the Eagles again — both games at home — in Week 17 and Week 18, respectively.