Here's everything you need to know about Giants-Eagles on Christmas Day.

Week 16 will feature an NFC East battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. It is the first of two matchups the teams have left against each other during the regular season. Let's look at how you can watch their first game on Christmas Day.

When and where is the Christmas Day NFL game?

The NFL will feature three games on Christmas Day this season. The second of three will feature the New York Giants vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

How to watch Giants vs. Eagles

FOX will broadcast the game, and you can stream it with FuboTV. Joe Davis will be on play-by-play, with Daryl Johnston as the color commentator. Pam Oliver is the sideline reporter.

Date: Monday, Dec. 25 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Eagles -13.5 | O/U 43

Giants Storylines

The Giants are in a difficult position against the Eagles in Week 16, as they aren't out of the playoff picture but have some of the slimmest chances of the teams still in the hunt. They are better off hoping to stay down in the standings, as they'd have the sixth overall selection if the season ended today. The Giants were in contention to get the first overall pick four weeks ago when they had a 2-8 record. However, Tommy DeVito emerged after Daniel Jones' injury and led the team on a three-game winning streak. The team came back down to earth last week when they lost to the New Orleans Saints, 24-6. It won't get any easier, as the Giants last won in Philadelphia in 2013 and have lost 16 of 19 matchups since then.

Despite a tough outing against the Saints, the emergence of Tommy DeVito gives the Giants something to think about. They have Daniel Jones signed to a four-year, $160 million contract, but he is out with a torn ACL. DeVito came in and will be starting his sixth consecutive game. He has two NFC Rookie of the Week honors and an NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He has thrown for 1,032 yards, with eight touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 91.5 quarterback rating. The Giants were unsure of Jones' future even before the ACL injury, and now they have a legitimate, hometown hero, quarterback in DeVito, knocking on the door. If they continue to lose, their draft ranking may put them in a position to draft one of the elite quarterbacks on the board for the draft. The Giants quarterback situation will be one of the most intriguing off-season storylines.

Eagles Storylines

The Eagles are hitting the panic button heading into this Giants clash, losing three straight games for the first time since 2021. Opponents are outscoring the Eagles 95-49 over the span, and Jalen Hurts played one of the worst games of his career against Seattle on Monday. Hurts had an excuse for the poor play, as he had to fly separately from the team due to an illness. Hurts completed 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions in the 20-17 loss. Despite the poor passing numbers, he did well on the ground, tallying 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles have some time to turn things around. They already clinched a spot in the playoffs and remain in the race for the No.1 seed in the NFC. Three wins to end the season will give them the division title, but they need help for the 49ers to fall back and give them the NFC.

The Eagles' defense hasn't looked good lately, giving up 95 points in three games. The Giants present a perfect opportunity to fix the defense. Tommy DeVito-mania took over the NFL for a few weeks when Devito won the Week 14 NFC Offensive Player of the Week. However, the Giants were held to six points last week in the Saints loss. DeVito was sacked seven times and was evaluated for a concussion as the Giants' offensive line began to break down.