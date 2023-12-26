The Giants made a tough choice.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles were blood-hungry after hitting a losing skid. They would make sure that no team stood in their way of another win for the season, not even the New York Giants. This left Brian Daboll looking for answers on Christmas Day. His offense and secondary looked lost. He came up with a rotational call that involved Tyrod Taylor but it came at the expense of Tommy DeVito.

The Giants have chosen to bench Tommy DeVito after a fairly rough first half. Instead, Tyrod Taylor will act as the offensive engine to try and suppress the Eagles, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

DeVito was not having a nice Christmas Day game. Jalen Hurts was outgunning him from all cylinders. The best he could do was bring the Giants special teams unit close enough for a field goal during the first quarter. After that, the Giants' secondary was getting toyed around by Jake Elliott and DeVonta Smith.

Brian Daboll hopes that either Taylor or the Giants secondary steps up. It looks like they are heading into the fourth quarter of action. Saquon Barkley turned on the jets immediately and rushed seven yards for a touchdown. Adoree' Jackson wanted to get in on the scoring barrage as he notched a pick and ran 76 yards out for another six points. Barkley would then convert for two more points.

It looks like the choice is paying off for the Giants. Hopefully, they continue to steamroll the Eagles en route to an epic Christmas comeback.