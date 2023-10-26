Tyrod Taylor dragging the current iteration of the New York Giants offense to a win on Sunday seemed improbable enough. But in leading Big Blue to victory, Taylor made history for the longtime NFL franchise.

Week 7's 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders marked the first time a Black quarterback won a game for the Giants in the team's 99-year history. For Taylor, it was a proud moment for him personally.

“It means a lot,” the quarterback told reporters on Wednesday, per the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard. “I didn’t know that going into it…But I mean it's history. Proud to be part of it.”

While this was new ground for the Giants, it wasn't for Taylor. He believes this is the second time he's been the first Black QB to win with a team in its history.

“If I'm not mistaken, I think I did it at another organization, as well [Los Angeles Chargers].”

And while Taylor was pleased both with himself and his teammates, he sounded like someone not yet ready to cede starting duties.

“Ultimately, I’m proud of the guys and the way they competed this past weekend,” the 13-year veteran continued. “Something to build off of. There’s a lot of positives from that game.”

Making his case to continue as the Giants' QB1, Taylor added: “I look forward to continuing to keep, if given the opportunity, competing with the guys on Sundays and going out there and striving for a win.”

Unfortunately for Taylor, coach Brian Daboll made it known the backup QB is still on borrowed time. Daboll confirmed that the starting job belongs to Daniel Jones (neck) whenever he is healthy enough to return to the lineup.

When asked for the rationale behind the decision, Daboll simply told reporters “I’m not getting into that.”