The New York Yankees got big updates on quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz ahead of Wednesday's practice.

Daniel Jones' update is more of the same for the Giants, as head coach Brian Daboll said that he will practice, but has not been cleared for contact yet, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. This is an early signal that the Giants and Brian Daboll could have Tyrod Taylor as the starter again on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Until Jones is cleared for contact, he will not be able to play in games for the Giants and it will be Tyrod Taylor under center. So it is worth keeping an eye on that status each week. After signing a four-year, $160 million contract in the spring, this season has not gone to plan for Jones and the Giants.

As for the updates on Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz, both are practicing on Wednesday, so it seems both will at least have a chance of playing against the Jets on Sunday, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

The injury to Thomas has hampered the Giants a ton this season. He hurt his hamstring on the first drive of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, and has not returned since. He was an All-Pro left tackle in 2022, and arguably the best player on the Giants. His presence makes it much easier for the Giants' offense to operate.

Schmitz is a second-round rookie this season, but it would be great to get him back so he can get experience in the league. He has missed time with a shoulder injury. The expectation is that Schmitz will be a solid center. It also is important because Ben Bredeson is filling in at the position now, and he is not a natural center.

The Giants are banged up, but they hopefully are getting some players back this week.