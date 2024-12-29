New York Giants fans left MetLife Stadium with a mix of relief but criticism Sunday. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson fired back at the latter.

The Giants knocked the Indianapolis Colts out of the playoffs 45-33. However, their win ruined the chance to lock up the top overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Numerous fans became vocal about Robinson and the Giants ruining the tank job. The veteran wide receiver, however, fired back per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Long story short, Robinson isn't apologizing to those disappointed fans. He and the Giants were playing for the win, not the No. 1 spot.

“Not one bit,” Robinson said when asked about hurting the team's draft positioning.

Robinson even clarified that no one inside the Giants' locker room even discussed tanking.

“That's not talked about with us. Guys are out here playing for their livelihoods. This is their job,” Robinson said. “A lot of guys, they might not be on this team next year.”

Wan'Dale Robinson part of late Giants offensive explosion

Robinson and the offensive exploded for the first time in awhile. The Giants racked up 389 total yards against Indianapolis.

The third-year WR even elevated Drew Lock's production. Lock finished with 309 yards and tossed four touchdowns. Robinson snatched one of his TD passes — a five-yarder during the second quarter with under six minutes left.

Robinson ended the afternoon grabbing five passes and tallied 71 yards. The latter stat matches his previous 2024 best against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26.

The former Kentucky Wildcats WR raised his reception total to 83. Robinson also sits at 656 receiving yards with three touchdowns. The 5-foot-8, 165-pounder has delivered career best marks despite the Giants sitting at 3-13 overall.

New York still likely will lock up a high draft pick. Some fans, though, are mad the Giants played to the win on Sunday. Even Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders stirred up some Giants interest with some customized cleats he brought before the Saturday Alamo Bowl. Sanders is projected by many to land near the top of the draft board come April.