San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto has made his contract decision for the 2024 season, according to Jon Heyman.

Michael Conforto has opted in and will make $18M for Giants in 2024 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2023

Conforto had the option to enter free agency and decline his option worth $18 million for the upcoming season, but it seemed unlikely the outfielder could generate an average annual salary that could approach that number this year.

Conforto, 30, hasn't appeared to be the same player as he was prior to a shoulder injury that cost him all of the 2022 season. In his first year back after the injury, Conforto had an OPS nearly .100 points worse than his career average in seven seasons with the New York Mets. Conforto slashed .239/.334/.384 for the Giants last season in 125 games played.

The Giants are likely hoping that Conforto can regain some of his pre-injury form, as he was an All-Star in 2017 with the Mets and hit 33 home runs in 2019 as well. Conforto wasn't the only Giants player to struggle last year, as he was 3rd on the team in RBI and 4th on the team in HR despite his drop in play.

Conforto's $18 million salary will make him the second-highest-paid player on the Giants, behind only Mitch Haniger at $19 million. Haniger was a major disappointment last year for the Giants, appearing in only 61 games due to a fractured forearm.

While Conforto opting into his contract was expected, it may put a damper on San Francisco's free-agent spending this offseason. The Giants have been rumored as a possible landing spot for Shohei Ohtani as the team plans to be active once again in recruiting stars to San Francisco.