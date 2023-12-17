It's very possible that Sean Stellato is becoming a bigger star than his client, Giants QB Tommy DeVito

Now I'll be the first to admit that I'm not in any position to critique or analyze anyone's fashion sense. Most days, I wake up in gym shorts and a cutoff shirt, take a shower, and put on another pair of gym shorts and a cutoff shirt and then go on with my day. But here's the thing, if you show up to any sort of social gathering or sporting event in an outfit like this…

Sean Stellato is in the house at the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/fAKnG1fjSi — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 17, 2023

… I take that as an open invitation to fire off some harmless jokes in the form of ten legitimate questions I want to know the answers to. So with all due respect to Sean Stellato, my Italian paisan and the agent of New York Giants quarterback/budding Tri-State area folk hero Tommy DeVito, that's what this piece is all about.

Now look, I get that all publicity is good publicity, and Sean Stellato, Tommy DeVito and the entire DeVito family should be striking while the iron is hot — and oh boy is that iron scalding hot right now — but why on earth is Stellato dressed up like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot? Is he Irish AND Italian? Is he an honorary Italian, like Tom Hagen in The Godfather? Has he never seen the Notre Dame football team play? Is his birthday March 17th? Does he not have a matching green hat he could wear with the outfit? Does he wear that black hat to bed each night? Is he wearing an outfit that makes him look like a leprechaun because Tommy DeVito is symbolically his pot of gold? What are the chances he's hitting on the woman he's talking to in the above photo, sounding just like Joey Tribbiani as he does? Will it work?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. I don't know about all of that, but at the very least, this picture is worth the ten questions I just asked.