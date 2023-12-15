Giants QB Tommy Devito may be in the Hall of Fame someday but his agent is becoming an HOFer right now.

Tommy DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, is having his 15 minutes of fame after his dad-kissing antics during the New York Giants' Week 14 win over the Green Bay Packers. However, there are some who have known about the nattily-dressed agent for a while now, including the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame (NAISHF), which has been planning on honoring Stellato for a while now.

On Dec. 15, 2023, Tommy DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, will be inducted into the NAISHF with a host of other Italian-American sports luminaries. This event has been in the works for a while now, well before Stellato earned viral fame for celebrating his undrafted rookie client’s surprising rise to fame as QB of the Giants.

His big week continues: Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, is being inducted today into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/YQ7EWX7kYo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2023

For those unfamiliar, Stellato is a 46-year-old sports agent who grew up in Salem, Massachusetts before going to Marist College to play wide receiver. After school, the now-agent played for several teams in AF2, the Arena Football League's developmental league.

After a few brief stints coaching high school football, Stellato became an NFL agent, representing players like defensive tackle Steve McClendon, running back Shaun Draughn, defensive back Kyle Arrington, and linebacker Gary Guyton.

None of his clients ever reached the level of DeVito, though, who is gaining fame as the unlikely starting signal-caller of the Giants who has led his team to three wins in a row.

As for the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023, Stellato joins an eclectic group of honorees headlined by Sportsman of the Year, Patrick A. Salvi, who runs a company that consults for minor league sports teams, late Pro Football Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers RB Franco Harris, and Priscilla Pressley, who is receiving the Tommy Lasorda Humanitarian Award.

Also joining Stellato in the Italian American Hall of Fame are inductees like Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, former NHL player and executive Lou Nanne, and New Jersey native and Italy national soccer team star Giuseppe Rossi.