Tommy DeVito-mania has taken over New York, and the fever will only grow following the Giants win over the Packers on Monday Night Football

Tommy DeVito is living the dream of any Italian kid who grew up in New Jersey. After taking over as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants after both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, not only has Tommy DeVito shot to national fame in the blink of an eye, but his rise has allowed his family to step into the spotlight as well, and if The Godfather taught us anything, it's to leave the gun and take the cannolis.

(Whoops! Wrong lesson. Let me try that again.)

If The Godfather taught us anything, it's that in Sicily, women are more dangerous than shotguns.

(Nope, that's not the right one either. One last try.)

If The Godfather taught us anything, it's that a man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.

Tommy DeVito is spending plenty of time with his family, given the fact that the Giants rookie QB is still living with his parents. And the unearthing of that little nugget immediately made the entire DeVito family a sensation.

Tommy DeVito on dad and agent celebrations “It’s good for business” https://t.co/R7mguiIPcH — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 12, 2023

Cutaways to the crowd are a common occurrence, but just think about this… the most frequent cutaway this season has been Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs games. But the DeVito family (plus Tommy's agent) are going to be hot on her trail down the stretch of the season. And while DeVito may say that the celebratory cutaways to his father and agent are “good for business,” this is one of those times when business has become personal.

After a rough start to his NFL career, Tommy DeVito has improved tremendously in a short amount of time. In his last three starts, DeVito has completed 72 percent of his passes, thrown five touchdowns to zero interceptions, posted a passer rating of over 100 in each game, and most impressively, is 3-0. Suddenly, the New York Giants are 5-8 and (shh!) only one game out of a Playoff berth.

It remains to be seen if Tommy DeVito is anything more than the NFL's version of Jeremy Lin, but as an Italian kid from New York myself, I'm gonna eat this story up like those aforementioned cannolis until the run is over.

Good thing Clemenza reminded us to take them out of the car.