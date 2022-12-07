By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets and LHP Jose Quintana are in agreement on a two-year, $26M dollar contract, per Ken Rosenthal. Quintana posted a quality 2.93 ERA in 2022 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The left-hander features a strong pitch mix and profiles as a valuable No. 3 or 4 option in the Mets’ pitching rotation.

The Mets had endured an up-and-down offseason prior to this signing. New York watched Jacob DeGrom spurn the team and head to Texas to join the Rangers. However, they quickly found a replacement for deGrom in Justin Verlander. But their rotation still faced question marks with pitchers such as Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt in free agency.

The addition of Jose Quintana is one that may not garner all that much attention. However, this is the kind of move that provides valuable depth. And if Verlander or Scherzer deal with injury issues in 2023, a pitcher like Quintana can help shoulder the burden amid their absence.

The Mets have money to spend and will continue to see how they can improve their team in MLB free agency. It would not be surprising to see them continue to monitor the starting pitching market. But New York would benefit from boosting their bullpen depth as well. The relief market isn’t quite as deep, so they could turn to a trade if they decide to pursue relief pitching help.

But for now, the Mets feature a steady rotation with Verlander, Scherzer, and Quintana leading the charge.