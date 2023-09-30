After a couple of weeks of Monday Night Football doubleheaders, we have just one primetime game in Week 4, with the New York Giants set to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Both teams are looking to keep pace with the class of their divisions after up and down starts to their seasons. The Seahawks are riding high on a two-game winning streak, while the Giants got blown out in Week 3 by the San Francisco 49ers. With the Manningcast back in action for this one, it should be a great night for football.

How to watch Giants vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football

The Giants vs. Seahawks game will be everywhere on Monday night. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ will all be broadcasting the game. Peyton and Eli Manning will be blessing the nation's television screens once again on the Manningcast on ESPN2, while the main broadcast of the game will be on ABC and ESPN. If you do not have access to a TV or an ESPN subscription, you can watch the game via a fuboTV subscription as well.

Date: Monday, Oct. 2 | 8:15 p.m. EDT

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Giants -1.5 | O/U 46.5

Giants storylines

The New York Giants played possibly the worst six-quarter stretch of football in the last several decades to open their season. They got outscored 60-0 in the first game and a half they played against the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. Somehow, they came away with a win against the Cardinals, but went back to their listless ways against the 49ers last week.

New York has had a litany of issues on both sides of the ball so far. They rank 30th in the league in scoring defense and 31st in the league in scoring offense. Saquan Barkley (who is currently dealing with an ankle injury) and Daniel Jones have done the heavy lifting on the ground, and if the Giants want to become less predictable on offense, they could consider trying to get another running back going. Darren Waller leads the way in receiving with 132 yards, which is great to see. What's not great is that there is only one other player in Darius Slayton that has more than 100 receiving yards.

Seahawks storylines

Seattle is back in contention after the emergence of Geno Smith last year, and they sit 2-1, just a game behind the division-leading 49ers. However, a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams already set them behind in the division, and while they managed to escape Week 2 with an overtime win against the Detroit Lions, they did blow a late lead to send the game to the extra frame. The Seahawks truly managed to get back on track with their Week 3 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Seahawks share a spot in the cellar with the Giants in scoring defense, ranking 29th in the league. But their offense has been really good, currently sitting in the top five. There's a clear mismatch entering this game between the Giants defense and the Seahawks offense, and Pete Carroll will certainly look to exploit the Giants' struggles on that side of the ball. Getting the Smith to DK Metcalf connection going early, establishing the run, and limiting turnovers will likely be enough to outpace anything the Giants can put together on offense.