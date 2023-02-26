Despite five consecutive seasons below .500, the New York Giants surpassed modest expectations for the 2022 season. With new head coach Brian Daboll and a struggling quarterback in Daniel Jones, even minor progress would have been considered a success. However, Daboll maximized the team’s potential, and Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, finally fulfilled his promise. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Giants must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

The Giants went all-in on the season with a determination to be more than just a rebuilding team. It certainly paid dividends. They made a statement with a Wild Card Round berth and an upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings. However, their journey ended with a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. Despite the loss, the Giants are not in a rebuilding phase anymore, and they aim to capitalize on their 2022 achievements to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender for 2023. Of course, to do so, they must retain their foundational players. This starts with Jones, who is set to become a free agent on March 15. The team’s general manager, Joe Schoen, must also focus on acquiring new talent through the draft, free agency, and trades to improve the roster.

Let’s look at the two players the Giants must trade for this offseason.

1. WR Chris Godwin

The Giants lack a significant receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones. As such, they may be interested in trading their first-round pick to the Buccaneers for Chris Godwin. Although Godwin had a down season in 2022 after returning from a torn ACL, he could still be an upgrade for the Giants’ offense under Daboll. The Buccaneers could potentially benefit from trading Godwin’s recent success and return to health for pieces to build a future in Tampa Bay.

Godwin is also known for being a highly professional, team-first individual. With Godwin expected to be fully healthy for next season, he should have a bright future in this league. In 2022, he had 1,023 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

1. WR Tee Higgins

WHAT A GRAB BY TEE HIGGINS. He uses his size and length for the game-tying touchdown. 🎥 @NFL | @Bengals pic.twitter.com/RhsB5amCr5 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 30, 2023

The Bengals have $43.7 million in cap space. However, they will likely need to sign receiver Tee Higgins to an extension. He will enter the final year of his contract. Higgins’ market value is $20.1 million per season. That’s a significant increase from his $2.99 million salary next year. The thing is, the Bengals must also consider quarterback Joe Burrow. He will be in the last year of his rookie contract. The team could delay Burrow’s extension by picking up his 5th-year option for 2024. However, the clock is ticking as other teams may try to sign him. The Bengals could sign Higgins to a three-year deal, but delaying extensions for Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase could be risky. Trading Higgins for a low-cost controllable asset is an option to consider for the team’s Super Bowl aspirations.

Enter the Giants, who would be willing buyers for Higgins. To acquire him, the Giants would likely need to offer this year’s first-round pick and possibly a third or fourth-round pick. Despite battling injury and sharing time with Chase, Higgins is an elite wide receiver with a great catch radius and exceptional route-running skills. He also led the NFL in contested catches since 2020. He would be an ideal safety valve for Daniel Jones and a significant addition to the Giants’ offense. As the best free agent wide receiver options are not strong this year, the Giants may need to strongly consider this trade for a much-needed upgrade.